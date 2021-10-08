Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

