Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock traded down $10.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,124. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.