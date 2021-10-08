Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

