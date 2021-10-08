Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.58% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

