Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

