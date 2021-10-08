Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 165044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

