Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

