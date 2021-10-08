AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $282,373.63 and $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

