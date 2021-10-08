Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Trading Up 1%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Almirall in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

