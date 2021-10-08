Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 10,801 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

