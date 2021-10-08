Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.04

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001907 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $422.44 million and approximately $45.85 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00091071 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005601 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015603 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

