Alpha Impact Market Cap Hits $10.34 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $10.34 million and $95.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

