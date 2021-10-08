Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $128.23 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00008454 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $95.06 million and approximately $128.23 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

