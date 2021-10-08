Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $26.00. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKNO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

