Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,788.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,465.45 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

