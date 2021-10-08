Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,099,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the second quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 250,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 25,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,796.81. 11,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,465.45 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,786.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

