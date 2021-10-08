Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $2,790.70. 23,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.45 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

