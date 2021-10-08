AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,968 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPX worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.