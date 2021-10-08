AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,771 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.