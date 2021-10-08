AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,343 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

