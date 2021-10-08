AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,390 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.