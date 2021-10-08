AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,800 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kura Oncology worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

KURA stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

