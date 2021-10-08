AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,442 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after buying an additional 75,259 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

