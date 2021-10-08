AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,723 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,885.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.