AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 17,749 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after acquiring an additional 169,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

