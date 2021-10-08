AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 486.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in First American Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First American Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

