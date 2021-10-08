AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

