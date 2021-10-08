AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,484 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 843.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

