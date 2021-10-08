AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,096 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

