AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

