AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

