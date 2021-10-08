AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

