AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OLN stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

