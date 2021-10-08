AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.91 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.