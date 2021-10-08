AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $623.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.81 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.02. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

