AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Abiomed by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $340.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.39 and its 200-day moving average is $322.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

