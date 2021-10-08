AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

