AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 336.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Big Lots worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

