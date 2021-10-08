AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zumiez worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.