AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 331.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Shares of OC opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

