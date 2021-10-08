AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meritor by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Meritor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 477,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 102,052 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Meritor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Meritor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.