AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

