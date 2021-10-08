AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 625.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 30,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 469,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 467,896 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JBLU stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

