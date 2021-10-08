AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $452.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.69 and its 200 day moving average is $441.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.86.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

