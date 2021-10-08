AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

