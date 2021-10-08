AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 525,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

