AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of X opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

