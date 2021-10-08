AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,230 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 328.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after buying an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

