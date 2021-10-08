AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,201 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE M opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

