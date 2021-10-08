AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.51 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.